ROME Europe must show the same determination to promote growth as it does to maintain sound public finances, Italy's new prime minister, Enrico Letta, said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel during a visit to Berlin, Letta said Rome was committed to maintaining budget discipline. "Our task is to continue with policies of fiscal consolidation and keeping public accounts in order," he said.

Letta is visiting European leaders this week, immediately after inaugurating his new government, in a drive to win leeway from the European Union to stimulate an economy that has seen six quarters of recession.

