ROME Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta won a confidence vote in the lower house as expected following his earlier victory in the Senate on Wednesday after center-right leader Silvio Berlusconi backtracked on his threat to bring down the government.

The Chamber of Deputies, where Letta has a commanding majority, voted 435 to 162 in favor of the government, after the Senate earlier backed the prime minister in a similar vote.

(Reporting By Catherine Hornby)