ROME Italian Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Wednesday it was important that the action of the government should not be interrupted but it was of little importance whether individual ministers remain in place.

He spoke amid widespread speculation that center-left leader Matteo Renzi could take over as prime minister from the current incumbent Enrico Letta at the head of a new government.

"The political forces must realize the need to carry on with energy and effectiveness the work of the past months," Saccomanni told reporters in Rome.

"Whether it is us or others who carry it out has little importance, what is important is that there are no interruptions," he said.

