A signboard of Poste Italiane is seen hanging outside a post office in central Rome October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN Italy is set to raise up to 3.4 billion euros ($3.8 billion) from a stock market listing of state-owned post office operator Poste Italiane, sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

The country's biggest privatization for a decade drew orders worth nearly four times the shares on sale, sources said.

Under successive Italian governments, privatization plans have failed to reach fruition, running into delays and having revenue raising targets cut.

After order books closed on Thursday, the final price per share was indicated at 6.75 euros, within the 6.0-7.5 euros range that had been set.

Although the proceeds will have little impact on Italy's 2.2 trillion euro debt, the sale's success was a sign of investor confidence in Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's efforts to cut the euro zone's second-highest public debt and modernize creaking institutions.

"The group holds more than 100 billion euros in Italian government bonds and the treasury will remain the top shareholder, so buying into it meant placing a bet on the country," said Vincenzo Longo, market strategist at IG brokerage.

Italy's biggest employer, Post Italiane functions more as a financial institution than a post office. Last year, it made 85 percent of its 28.5 billion euro revenue from insurance and financial services.

Making a success of the roughly 38 percent listing of Poste Italiane was all the more important after the poor market performance of shipbuilder Fincantieri (FCT.MI) whose stock price has fallen 36 percent since its privatization July 2014.

Now the test will be whether the Post Office can produce dividends and provide an efficient, profitable mail and parcel service.

Renzi's administration has said air traffic control operator Enav will be listed next year, but ministers seem unable to agree on the future of fellow IPO-candidate, state railway group Ferrovie dello Stato.

A small number of Poste Italiane shares were reserved for its 142,000 employees. For new shareholders, the 6.75 euro price would mean a dividend yield of around 5 percent, based on analysts' estimates the group will post a profit around 500 million euros this year.

The Treasury hired ten banks to arrange the deal. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Intesa Sanpaolo, Mediobanca and UniCredit were global coordinators and Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS acted as bookrunners.

The Treasury will announce the final price and details of who bought into the deal on Friday, before the shares start trading on Milan's bourse on Oct. 27.

(Additional reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, edited by Isla Binnie and Elaine Hardcastle)