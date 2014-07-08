ROME The Italian government's sale of 40 percent of the postal service Poste Italiane will take place after November, the company's president said on Tuesday in the latest indication that the listing slated for this year may be pushed back.

The sale of the Poste Italiane stake by the end of this year is part of a privatisation plan adopted by Matteo Renzi's government in April, but Poste Italiana's management has recently indicated it may be delayed due to technical problems.

The Treasury has said it hopes to garner 4-5 billion euros from the operation, which would go towards cutting Italy's huge public debt, the second largest in the euro zone after Greece's as a proportion of national output.

"We will do it at the right time, after November, taking into account the needs of the country and the Treasury," Poste's President Luisa Todini said at a conference in Rome.

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Sunday that if it is not possible to sell part of Poste Italiane PSTIT.UL this year the Treasury might accelerate the sale of stakes in energy companies Eni (ENI.MI) and Enel (ENEI.MI) in order to meet its revenue targets.

The government aims to raise around 11 billion euros from privatisations this year, or 0.7 percent of gross domestic product. If that is achieved it would make a marginal contribution to cutting a public debt seen at 135 percent of GDP this year.

Among other public companies due to be partially sold this year are air traffic control operator ENAV and ENI.

(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, writing by Gavin Jones)