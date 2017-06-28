Dow and DuPont reaffirm to close merger in August 2017
Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday reaffirmed their expectation to close their merger in August.
MILAN Shares in Italian asset manager Prelios shot up 10 percent on strong volumes and were suspended from trading on Wednesday after a report in the local press about a bid from Chinese conglomerate CEFC.
The Milano Finanza website reported investors in Prelios, which is owned by tire maker Pirelli and banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, had agreed to sell their stakes in Prelios to CEFC.
The report said the sale would trigger a mandatory takeover bid on remaining Prelios' shares which would be launched at a premium of 20-25 percent to current market prices.
Prelios declined to comment. CEFC was not immediately available for comment.
Following a request by market regulator Consob, Intesa, UniCredit and Pirelli said in a joint statement that the press report was a "matter of imprecise reconstructions of operations which are under negotiation but, at the moment, have not been realized and are not certain".
The three companies added that should an agreement be reached, they would inform the market promptly.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc may be on the verge of becoming Bank of America Corp's largest shareholder, after the bank raised its dividend in the wake of a positive assessment of its ability to handle market stresses.
SYDNEY Rio Tinto shareholders approved the sale of a suite of Australian coal assets to China-backed Yancoal Australia for $2.69 billion, ending a bidding war with commodities trader Glencore.