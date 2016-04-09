European Commission Vice-President Jyrki Katainen addresses a news conference on the Single Market Strategy at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

CERNOBBIO, Italy The European Commission indicated on Saturday it would take a patient approach to Italy's faltering privatization program, with a senior official saying the country should be pragmatic and should not sell state assets at discounted prices.

"The commission encourages the Italian government to move on with privatizations but you have to do it intelligently," Commission Deputy President Jyrki Katainen told Reuters on the sidelines of the European House Ambrosetti economic conference.

Italy has an ambitious target to raise 8 billion euros from privatizations this year but recently postponed the sale of the national railway company, which could have brought nearly half of the planned revenues into its coffers.

According to Italian media, the European Commission could press the country to find other assets to put on the block to cut its public debt, which at 132.7 percent of gross domestic product is the second-highest in the euro zone.

"If you are selling a big governmental asset ... first of all you have to put the company in good condition to get a better price and then market conditions must be favorable because it doesn't make sense to sell something on discount," Katainen said.

Last year the government sold a stake in the Italian post office Poste Italiane (PST.MI). It is expected to go ahead with a part sale of air traffic controller Enav in the coming months.

Katainen, however, said euro zone nations should be ready for tougher market discipline to rein in their public debt.

He described as "interesting" an idea, floated during the closed-door meeting in Cernobbio, to adopt an automatic mechanism to restructure public debt when it hit a certain threshold.

"There is no formal proposal, no specific orientation of the commission on this ... but the euro zone should strengthen its market discipline," he said.

