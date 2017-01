A Carabinieri paramilitary policeman patrols in the town of Farindola, central Italy, following a series of earthquakes and a snow avalanche hitting a hotel in central Italy, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

A woman walks in the town of Farindola, central Italy, following a series of earthquakes and a snow avalanche hitting a hotel in central Italy, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

A woman removes snow in the town of Farindola, central Italy, following a series of earthquakes and a snow avalanche hitting a hotel in central Italy, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

A member of Lazio's Alpine and Speleological Rescue Team stands in front of the Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, central Italy, hit by an avalanche, in this January 19, 2017 handout picture provided by Lazio's Alpine and Speleological Rescue Team. Soccorso Alpino Speleologico Lazio/Handout via REUTERS

Firefighters rescue a survivor from Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, central Italy, which was hit by an avalanche, in this handout picture released on January 20, 2017 by Italy's Fire Fighters. Vigili del Fuoco/Handout via REUTERS

Firefighters rescue a survivor from Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, central Italy, which was hit by an avalanche, in this handout picture released on January 20, 2017 by Italy's Fire Fighters. Vigili del Fuoco/Handout via REUTERS

A firefighter walks inside Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, central Italy, after it was hit by an avalanche, in this handout picture released on January 20, 2017 provided by Italy's Fire Fighters. Vigili del Fuoco/Handout via REUTERS

Firefighters work at Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, central Italy, after it was hit by an avalanche, in this handout picture released on January 20, 2017 provided by Italy's Fire Fighters. Vigili del Fuoco/Handout via REUTERS

Firefighters rescue a survivor from Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, central Italy, hit by an avalanche, in this handout picture released on January 20, 2017 provided by Italy's Fire Fighters. Vigili del Fuoco/Handout via REUTERS

Firefighters rescue a survivor from Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, central Italy, hit by an avalanche, in this handout picture released on January 20, 2017 provided by Italy's Fire Fighters. Vigili del Fuoco/Handout via REUTERS

PENNE, Italy Rescuers have pulled two people to safety and found at least eight others alive two days after an avalanche flattened a mountain hotel in central Italy, a national fire brigade official said on Friday.

Luca Cari said three of the survivors were children. "The rescue operation is very long and difficult," he told Reuters by telephone from the scene of the disaster in the Abruzzo region.

More than 30 people were in the luxury Hotel Rigopiano when the wall of snow slammed into it on Wednesday afternoon, spreading debris across the valley floor.

