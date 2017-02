ROME The death toll in a 5.8-magnitude earthquake that has hit northern Italy has risen to eight, a source from the Red Cross told Reuters.

The quake is the second to hit the Emilia-Romagna region in just over a week. The previous quake of similar magnitude killed seven people, damaged buildings and forces thousands to live outdoors in tents.

