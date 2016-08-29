Cockfighters reap Year of Rooster bonus in Thailand
BANGKOK Prized birds faced off in front of thousands of spectators at a stadium near Thailand's capital on Sunday as celebrations for the Year of the Rooster brought a windfall for some.
Residents of the Umbrian town of Perugia gathered on Sunday (August 28) evening in the main square to eat pasta all'Amatriciana in support of the earthquake victims from neighboring communities.
At least 290 people died in Wednesday's (August 24) 6.2 magnitude earthquake which hit the regions of Lazio and Le Marche bordering Umbria.
Some 500 people took part in the initiative which served up the local speciality pasta and sauce, which hails from the town of Amatrice badly hit by the quake.
The "Amatriciana" sauce is made from tomatoes and bacon and a hearty sprinkling of pecorino cheese.
All donations were made at the discretion of the pasta eaters and the collected money will be used to provide essentials such as food and drinks to the quake victims.
Towns all over Italy have taken part in the event collecting money for the quake victims.
The central Umbria region also experienced a magnitude 6.1 earthquake in 1997 which brought devastation to the region with parts of the ceiling of the Basilica of St Francis in Assisi collapsing.
LONDON Britain's Prince William and his younger brother Harry have commissioned a statue in honor of their mother Princess Diana who died in a Paris car crash 20 years ago to be erected outside their official London home, their office said on Saturday.
TOKYO Japanese graffiti artist "281 Antinuke" says his latest street art - politically-charged stickers plastered around central Tokyo - takes aim at U.S. President Donald Trump.