MILAN At least one person was killed by a 5.8 magnitude quake that shook northern Italy on Tuesday, Italian media and local officials said.

Local media also said some people had been injured in the quake, the second to hit Northern Italy in just over a week.

"There are victims ... The situation is very serious, some people are stuck under the rubble," Alberto Silvestri, the mayor of the San Felice sul Panaro told Italian television channel SkyTG24.

