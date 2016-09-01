RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. logo is seen on top of the headquter in Milan, Italy, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN/ROME An Italian court said on Thursday it upheld its decision not to freeze a bid by Cairo Communication (CAI.MI) for publisher RCS Mediagroup (RCSM.MI), rejecting a request by a consortium of rival bidders.

Media tycoon Urbano Cairo in July secured 49 percent of RCS, the influential publisher of Italy's top-selling daily Corriere della Sera, with a cash-and-share offer that unexpectedly trumped a rival bid from private equity fund Investindustrial and some existing RCS shareholders.

The RCS investors, including tyre-maker Pirelli and Tod's (TOD.MI) patron Diego Della Valle, and Investindustrial have since asked market watchdog Consob to check the regularity of Cairo's bid, but their request to suspend it was rebuffed.

In a first decision confirmed by Thursday's ruling, the Lazio regional court also rejected the consortium's appeal to overturn Consob's decision, allowing Cairo's bid to go ahead..

The regional court is due to meet again on December 5 in order to discuss whether there is any substance to the investors' allegations, the court document said.

Cairo now holds just under 60 percent of RCS MediaGroup after investors who had taken up the defeated bid tendered their shares to Cairo Communication instead.

