ROME Italy's Senate approved a financial stability law on Friday including a set of austerity measures demanded by the European Union to restore shattered market confidence.

The law will move to the lower house at the weekend for final approval after which Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has promised to resign.

Here are some of the principal new measures, aimed at reducing Italy's massive debt and stimulating growth in the euro zone's third largest economy:

STATE PROPERTY, LAND SALES

State-owned real estate assets to be sold and proceeds used to reduce public debt. A first decree identifying properties appropriate for sale will be issued by the end of April 2012.

LOCAL SERVICES PRIVATISATION

Steps to be introduced to encourage regional and local authorities to privatize public services subsidiaries.

TAX INCENTIVES FOR MOTORWAY DEVELOPMENT

To encourage construction of new motorways, infrastructure companies to receive total or partial compensation for taxes on motorway building projects.

TAX INCENTIVES TO HIRE YOUNG PEOPLE

To boost youth employment rates, companies will receive full tax compensation for hiring young people on apprenticeship contracts from January 2012 to December 2016.

RAISING PENSION AGE

The basic old-age pension age to rise to 67 from 65 by 2026. Old-age pensions make up just over half of Italian pensions and the measure would not affect people on full service pensions who can retire earlier, depending on the number of years they have paid contributions.

Labor REFORM

More flexibility for public employees who work in offices with surplus staff to be moved to new jobs. However, proposed rules that would have made it easier for companies to lay off workers on permanent contracts, welcomed by analysts but fiercely opposed by trade unions, have not been included in the final law.

RAISING FUEL TAX

Fuel tax to be raised slightly from 2012.

