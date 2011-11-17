ROME Italy's new prime minister, Mario Monti, outlined his government's program at the Senate on Thursday before a confidence vote on his new government.

Following is a summary of economic reforms Monti said his government would tackle, and some of the obstacles he may have to overcome.

WEALTH/PROPERTY TAX

* Monti said he would "re-examine" re-introducing a property tax abolished by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi in 2008, calling its absence an "anomaly." Former Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti estimated the property tax could raise some 3.5 billion euros a year.

This is likely to be strongly supported by the center-left and trade unions, but resisted by Berlusconi's PDL.

Labor MARKET/WELFARE

* Monti pledged significant action to reform the country's "dual" labor market, which he said offers excessive protection to regular payroll workers in medium-sized and large firms, while millions of mostly young workers on temporary contracts are "completely unprotected."

He pledged to create a contract that could be used for new hires, but which would allow current full-time employees to maintain their current ones. To make sure that a more flexible labor market does not lead to social strife, he said a "broad reform of the system of welfare benefits" was necessary, also to limit the fallout of aggressive structural reforms.

"We must make structural reforms, but it's our duty to limit the anguish that accompanies them," Monti said.

Not only young workers, but also women, had to have greater "inclusion in the economy. It can't be put off."

He also pledged to try to improve educational standards, and to fight black-market hiring.

Trade unions and left-wing parties now supporting his government have resisted easing firing restrictions, but they have indicated they may soften their stance if the move is accompanied by an increase in benefits or other measures to help first-time job-seekers.

COST OF POLITICS

* Monti said reducing the generous pensions and myriad other benefits enjoyed by politicians in central and local government was "unavoidable." This would not produce huge savings, but would make it easier for the government to ask ordinary citizens to make the "sacrifices" necessary to rescue the economy.

Monti said the provincial governments should be eliminated to help cut the costs of the public administration. These reforms would be hugely popular among the general public, but less so among the politicians upon whose support he depends in parliament.

LIBERALISATION

* Monti said Italy must de-regulate professional services, such as lawyers, accountants, pharmacists and taxi drivers. New rules on these professions must open them to greater competition, and eliminate minimum tariffs. He also called for liberalization and privatization of local public services. The country's justice system, the slowest in the EU, should also be accelerated, he said.

LEGALITY

* Monti said that greater legality would be a priority of his government. In the south, the economic interests of organized crime groups must be rooted out.

In the whole of Italy, the underground economy, which is estimated to be worth almost a fifth of annual gross domestic product, must be fought. He said the threshold for cash payments would be lowered to fight tax evasion, that there would be an increase in incentives for digital payment systems, and that tax police would use tools to compare declared income levels to spending.

TAX BURDEN

* Monti said his government would aim to put in place the conditions for a "gradual" lowering of taxes, especially on labor. He also said income from tax evasion should be used to help ease levies for those who pay. He said a gradual switch from taxing labor and output to consumption would help growth without hurting growth.

INFRASTRUCTURE

* Monti said he would renew a push on building infrastructure because it would improve the country's future productivity, and he said new project financing rules were necessary in order to attract more private capital. He also said he would aim to better utilize EU regional funds often set aside for public works.

PENSIONS

* Monti said the average pension age in Italy was already higher than that of many of its European Union partners. However, he indicated that the pension system was unfair, awarding high pensions to some and low ones to others. The European Central Bank urged the previous government in August to reign in or reform so-called "seniority pensions," which allow people to retire based on a combination of age and years worked. These pensions, a peculiarity of Italy's system, have been progressively tightened in previous years but still allow many workers to retire well before the standard retirement age of 65 for men and 60 for women, and to enjoy benefits that outweigh the contributions they have made during their working years.

Monti was careful not to push too hard on this point in his speech, probably because they are changes resisted by trade unions and the regional pro-devolution Northern League, which will not be part of Monti's parliamentary majority.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer, Gavin Jones; Editing by Jon Hemming)