ROME Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti passed 30 billion euros ($40.3 billion) in tax hikes, pension and spending cuts on Sunday to shore up public finances, help economic growth and try to head off an acute debt crisis.

Two-thirds of the package aims to ensure Italy meets its goal of balancing the budget in 2013 despite a steep economic downturn and rapidly rising borrowing costs. The remaining 10 billion euros will be used to stimulate growth over the next three years. It will also reform areas such as the pension system and professional services.

The measures are included in a decree law, are immediately applicable and will have to be approved by parliament within 60 days.

Following are some of the measures expected.

TAXES

* Introduction of a modified version of a property tax that will bring in two-thirds -- or more than 10 billion -- of the total new taxes, Deputy Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said when the package was presented.

* Taxes will be increased on luxury assets like boats longer than 10 m (30 ft), private airplanes and sports cars.

* There will be a 2-percentage-point hike in value added tax rates from September of next year "only if it's necessary," according to a statement from the prime minister's office. It was unclear if this measure would apply to all three VAT rates, which currently stand at 4 percent, 10 percent and 21 percent.

* A 1.5 percent, one-off tax on the money brought back to Italy with the so-called "tax shield" that gave amnesty to tax evaders who brought their foreign stashes back to Italy, which was passed by ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi's government.

* A tax on bank accounts, stocks, and financial instruments will be introduced. Italy is in favor of a German and French plan to tax financial transactions, Monti said.

PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION CUTS

* The government said it would abolish a "series" of public agencies.

* Elected officials in provincial governments will no longer receive salaries, and councilors would be reduced to 10, while the total staff would be about halved.

PENSIONS

* From the start of 2012 pensions will be calculated only on the basis of contributions paid into the system, rather than on end-of-career salaries.

* The annual inflation adjustment on pensions will be eliminated for those who collect monthly retirement checks of more than 936 euros, while it will remain for those who collect smaller amounts.

* The minimum number of contribution years will rise to 42 years for men and 41 years for women, from 40 years at present for so-called seniority pensions, which are calculated as a mix of age and the number of years of paid contributions.

* The minimum retirement age for women's seniority pensions was raised to 62, from 60 currently, with financial incentives to try to keep them working until 70. Men's minimum retirement age will rise to 66, with incentives to work until 70.

* For women in the private sector, access to so-called "old-age" pensions will be accelerated. It will slowly be increased to 66 by 2018 from 60 today. Next year women in the private sector will need to be 62, instead of 60, to be eligible for a old age pensions, which doesn't take into account the number years worked, and men 66 instead of 65.

CASH CURBS AGAINST TAX EVASION

* A ban on cash transactions above 1,000 euros, which is lower than the current 2,500-euro threshold.

* The use of electronic payment methods in the public administration.

* Tax breaks for small companies and artisans who declare their income.

LIBERALISATIONS

* Antitrust powers are increased.

* Shops will be allowed to have more flexible opening hours.

* Pharmacies will lose some of their exclusive privileges for the sale of non-prescription drugs.

* Rules on the transport sector will be loosened. Newspapers speculated that petrol distributors would be able to buy from various sources, instead of only from one.

(Reporting By Steve Scherer; Editing by Michael Roddy)