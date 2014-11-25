Nov 25 Italian retail sales fell for a fifth straight month in September, data showed on Tuesday, pointing to ongoing stagnation in consumer demand in the recession-bound economy.

National statistics institute ISTAT reported that seasonally adjusted retail sales were down 0.1 percent from the month before, following a 0.2 percent decline in August. August's data was revised down from an originally reported 0.1 percent drop.

Sales were down 0.5 percent in unadjusted year-on-year terms in September, also the fifth straight fall, following a 3.0 percent decline in August.

The data are expressed in value terms and are not adjusted for consumer prices, which were down 0.2 percent in September from the year earlier, based on the main domestic NIC index.