LONDON Italy's economy minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Monday he sees no risk of deflation in the euro zone.

"I don't think we have a risk of deflation in Europe," Saccomanni said in a speech in London. "Inflation has been low but I think we should stick to the objective of a rate of inflation below but close to 2 pct."

Euro zone inflation unexpectedly dropped to a nearly four-year lows in October, increasing pressure on the European Central Bank to further cut interest rates.

