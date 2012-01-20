Rescue workers inspect the side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

An Italian Coast guard diver inspects inside the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera/Handout

An oil removal ship is seen next to the Costa Concordia cruise ship as it ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. Over-reliance on electronic navigation systems and a failure of judgement by the captain are seen as possible reasons for one of the worst cruise liner disasters of all time, maritime specialists say. REUTERS/ Max Rossi

A side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island in this photo released on January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Passengers line up on the side of the Italian cruise liner Costa Concordia and move down along the side of the vessel during the evacuation operation in this still image taken from video January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Captain Francesco Schettino (C) of cruise ship Costa Concordia is escorted into a prison by police officers at Grosseto, after being questioned by magistrates in this still image from a video January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters TV

The Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, is seen January 18, 2012. Italian divers suspended their search of the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia after the vessel shifted slightly on its resting place near the Tuscan island of Giglio, officials said on Wednesday. REUTERS/ Max Rossi

The Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy is seen at Giglio island January 18, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi

Rescue workers climb onto the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Vigili del Fuoco

The Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, is seen at Giglio island January 17, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi

A rescue member of the Costa Concordia ship is carried away on a stretcher following an accident at Giglio island January 18, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi

A view of the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi

Oil barriers are placed on the sea next to the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island January 18, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi

Carabinieri scuba divers sit in a dinghy next to the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground at Giglio island off the west coast of Italy January 17, 2012, in this photo released January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri/Handout

Carabinieri scuba divers inspect the interior of the Costa Concordia cruise ship through a breach in a window after the ship ran aground at Giglio island off the west coast of Italy January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri

A view of the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi

Firefighters stand on top of the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 20, 2012. Italian rescue workers suspended their search of the capsized Italian cruise liner Costa Concordia after the ship moved again on Friday, firefighters' spokesman Luca Cari said. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

GIGLIO, Italy The vast wreck of the cruise ship Costa Concordia shifted on the undersea ledge supporting it Friday, forcing a new suspension in rescue work and threatening plans to pump oil out of the vessel to prevent a possible environmental disaster.

Firefighters' spokesman Luca Cari said the rescue squads would be discussing the next step after the movement made conditions unsafe for the divers already hampered by poor visibility, floating objects and underwater debris.

Seven days after the 114,500 tonne ship capsized off the Tuscan coast, hopes of finding anyone alive have all but disappeared and the cold waters around the ship have become rougher with worse weather expected at the weekend.

Attention is now turning to how to remove more than 2,300 tonnes of fuel aboard the vessel, which lies on its side on a rock shelf in about 20 meters of water off the little island of Giglio and which could slide off its resting place.

Salvage crews have been forced to wait by the search for survivors and bodies and only after that search is called off can they begin pumping the fuel out of the wreck, a process expected to take at least two weeks.

Environment Minister Corrado Clini told parliament on Thursday that he had instructed the liner's operator, Costa Cruises, to take all possible measures to anchor the ship to prevent it from slipping further into the sea.

"If the ship slides, we hope that it doesn't break into pieces and that the fuel tanks do not open up," he said.

Clini said there was a risk that the ship could sink to 50 to 90 meters below the rock ledge on which it is caught, creating a major hazard to the environment in one of Europe's largest natural marine parks.

Eleven people are known to have died out of more than 4,200 passengers and crew aboard when the ship struck a rock just meters from the shoreline, tearing a large gash in the side of the hull. As many as 24 are still unaccounted for, although that number probably includes bodies found but not yet identified.

REGULATION

The ship's captain Francesco Schettino has been placed under house arrest, accused of causing the disaster and then abandoning ship before the evacuation was complete.

His lawyer says he has admitted bringing the ship too close to shore but denies sole responsibility and says other factors may have played a role in the accident.

The ship's operators have suspended him and said they considered themselves "the damaged party" in the accident, which industry experts say could turn out to be the biggest maritime insurance claim in history.

Thursday, SkyTG24 broadcast a tape of what was described as a conversation between coastguard officials and the bridge of the Concordia which appeared to show officers telling authorities they had suffered only a blackout more than 30 minutes after the impact.

In an interview with the daily Corriere della Sera, the chief executive of Costa Cruises criticized Schettino for delaying the order to evacuate and denied that he had faced pressure to wait because of the potential cost to the company.

"I assure you absolutely that no one thought in financial terms. That would be a choice that would violate our ethics," he said. He also denied knowledge of captains sailing dangerously close to shore to provide a spectacle for passengers.

"I can't rule out that individual captains, without informing us, may have set a course closer to land. However I can rule out ever having known that they may have done it unsafely," he said.

The Italian cabinet will discuss new regulations Friday to prevent big cruise ships from taking risky routes and passing too close to islands or shorelines.

(Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest, Silvia Ognibene in Grosseto; Editing by David Stamp)