ROME Italy's market regulator Consob has introduced a ban on short-selling on financial stocks, it said on Friday.

The ban on the short selling of financial stocks starts on Friday and lasts 15 days, Consob said.

A ban on short-selling financial stocks in four European countries, including Italy, takes effect on Friday, the European Securities and Markets Authority (EMSA) said in a statement late on Thursday.

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni)