MILAN Two Italian consumer groups said on Tuesday they would seek damages from Standard & Poor's after it cut Italy's sovereign rating overnight, accusing both S&P and rival ratings agency Moody's of wanting to sink the euro single currency.

"Standard & Poor's, the same agency which made a $2 trillion mistake when it downgraded the United States, will be targeted by Adusbef and Federconsumatori for significant damages," the two groups said in a joint statement.

The two groups, which have a history of attacking ratings agencies, said S&P's and Moody's were bent on provoking "the financial collapse of Europe and the euro."

In a statement responding to the consumer groups' accusation that it was operating illegally because it was not registered with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), S&P said:

"ESMA has confirmed to us that we can continue to operate normally, including by publishing rating assessments, while the registration process in line with European rules is still underway."

S&P also responded to criticism from Italian politicians on Tuesday by saying its ratings decision had been based on "detailed and independent analysis of Italy's economic and fiscal prospects" and was not politically motivated.

The two consumer groups had already filed a complaint against S&P and Moody's over the impact of their reports about Italy on the Milan stock market.

That complaint is being investigated by prosecutors in the small southern town of Trani, after Milan and Rome prosecutors both turned it down as they deemed it unfounded.

(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)