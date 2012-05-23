MILAN Foreign investors are likely to keep cutting their holdings of Italian and Spanish government bonds this year, after slashing their share of each country's public debt to around a third of the total in the first quarter of 2012, Fitch said on Wednesday.

The foreign retreat leaves Rome and Madrid ever more reliant on their domestic banks to get through their debt refinancing, tying lenders to their governments and exposing them more directly to the risks stemming from a worsening euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

"Fitch sees a high risk of outflows in Spain and Italy continuing in the coming quarters until either a more stable base of foreign investors with higher risk appetite is reached, or economic prospects for Spain and Italy improve," the ratings agency said in a statement.

Fitch estimates that foreign investors held 32 percent of Italy's and 34 percent of Spain's debt at the end of the first quarter excluding purchases carried out by the European Central Bank under its bond buying program.

Those numbers compare with a share of more than 60 percent for Spain back in 2008 and around 50 percent for Italy.

Fitch said it expected the ECB and the euro zone's rescue funds to step in to avert possible liquidity crises if the outflows were to continue. That would give both countries more time to introduce reforms needed to improve their economic prospects and draw back foreign buyers.

"If capital outflows are not countered by these official institutions in sufficient volume, significant capital outflows would reduce the availability of credit, put pressure on borrowing costs and force a quicker economic adjustment, compounding economic problems in Spain and Italy," Fitch said.

Italy and Spain are already struggling to cut their budget deficits in the face of an economic recession and are pushing through structural reforms to spur growth.

Banks in both countries have used cheap ECB funds to increase their holdings of domestic debt, helping drive down yields earlier this year.

But the threat of a possible Greek exit from the euro and troubled property loans at Spanish banks have again pushed up bond yields for both countries in the last two months.

Last week the ECB kept its government bond-buy program unused for the tenth week in a row, resisting growing pressure to help debt-strained euro zone countries.

The ECB first started buying Italian and Spanish bonds last August in a bid to curb rising borrowing costs. It has spent a total 212 billion euros on the program since launching it in May 2010.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Toby Chopra)