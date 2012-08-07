ROME Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti's government on Tuesday won a confidence vote on 4.5 billion euros ($5.59 billion) in spending cuts for 2012, clearing the way for a final vote on the package later in the day.

Compared with 2011 levels of state expenditure, savings stemming from the package will increase to a cumulative 10.9 billion euros in 2013 and 11.7 billion euros in 2014.

The government aims to cut the budget deficit to 1.7 percent of gross domestic product in 2012 from 3.9 percent in 2011, seeking to convince markets Italy can manage its debt as the country is shaken by the crisis in the euro zone.

VAT INCREASE POSTPONED

A planned increase in value added tax (VAT) to 12 percent and 23 percent from current levels of 10 and 21 percent will come into force in July 2013, rather than October 2012 as previously scheduled.

EARLY PENSIONS FOR 'ESODATI'

The bill sets aside money to fund pensions for 55,000 so-called 'esodati', workers aged over 50 who agreed to take early retirement during the downturn to help to reduce costs for their companies, but who were left without a pension after Monti reformed the pension system last year.

EARTHQUAKE AID

The law sets aside 1 billion euros in 2013 and 1 billion euros in 2014 for areas damaged by earthquakes in May and June this year.

10 PERCENT CUT IN PUBLIC OFFICIALS

The bill rules that the number of senior public servants will be gradually reduced by 20 percent and ordinary public employees by 10 percent.

CUTS TO MINISTRIES

Ministerial budgets will be cut by 1.5 billion euros in both 2013 and 2014, and by 1.6 billion euros in 2015, with over a third coming from the Finance Ministry.

REGIONAL AND LOCAL REFORM

The bill aims to halve the number of provincial governments, and cut 2.3 billion euros from regional and local government budgets in 2012, 5.2 billion euros in 2013 and 5.5 billion euros in 2014.

CUTS TO HEALTH SERVICE

The bill includes cumulative total cuts to the national health fund of 900 million euros in 2012, 1.8 billion euros in 2013 and 2 billion euros in 2014. Eight regions that have health-spending deficits will be allowed to increase a local income tax to plug their spending gaps.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA RESTRUCTURING

The bill allows Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the world's oldest bank, to sell bonds to the Italian Treasury to boost capital.

The law permits the ministry to buy up to 2 billion euros of the bank's bonds in 2012.

SELLING OF STATE ASSETS

State-owned financial institutions Sace, Fintecna and Simest will be sold to state-controlled holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, a financial maneuver which will help to reduce public debt by about 10 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8056 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Naomi O'Leary; editing by Stephen Nisbet)