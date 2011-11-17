ROME Italy risks falling into recession as families tighten their purse strings, making new Prime Minister Mario Monti's job to revitalize the economy even tougher, Enrico Giovannini, president of statistics office Istat, said in an interview.

Data show that Italians have been dipping into their savings accounts to maintain their spending habits, with today's average savings rate at 10 percent, compared with 15-16 percent a few years ago, Giovannini told Reuters late on Wednesday.

"Households are trying to put aside more money, to replenish the savings that they've spent, and this risks lowering consumer spending even further," said Giovannini, a former chief statistician at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Asked whether the slowdown would result in full-scale recession, he declined to comment specifically but indicated that such a risk existed, saying it would create "a sluggish situation in 2012".

Growing numbers of economists believe that Italy is experiencing economic contraction and may already be in recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

Monti was sworn into office on Wednesday, with the task of restoring international confidence in an economy that has grown increasingly less competitive over the past decade. At the same time, he faces immediate pressure to shore up public accounts and bring down borrowing costs.

Italy's economy will grow 0.1 percent next year, according to a European Union forecast, compared with the previous government's forecast of an expansion of 0.6 percent.

As Italy's equities market tanked and borrowing costs rocketed, former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi quipped on November 4 after the G-20 summit in Cannes, France, that "restaurants are full," and that Italy isn't "feeling anything that could resemble a serious crisis". Four days later he was forced to announce his resignation.

"Evidently, if we go to a pizzeria, we don't see what is happening to income levels," said Giovannini. "If you lose 100 euros of income in a month, but you save less and so keep spending as before, you see restaurants the same as before because consumer spending hasn't fallen. How long can this be sustained?"

Eventually, "we'll see empty restaurants", he said.

One of the measures Monti could adopt that would raise money to lower the deficit without dragging down growth even more is a property tax, Giovannini said.

Ex-premier Berlusconi abolished the country's main property tax, known as ICI, in 2008. The change cost Italy as much as 3.5 billion euros annually in lost revenue, former Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti told European Union authorities in a letter sent just before he left office.

Much of Italian wealth is invested "in homes, properties, offices, and since it's in real estate, it's a little frozen", Giovannini said. "How do you get this wealth to produce income and growth? The first hypothesis is a property tax, not a one-off tax, but a permanent one."

While some of the parties supporting Monti's government in parliament have backed re-introducing a property tax, Berlusconi's People of Freedom bloc has opposed it.

Monti is scheduled to outline the blueprint of his plan to turn around the economy before a confidence vote in the Senate on Thursday.

Another reform to help lower Italy's 1.8 trillion euro debt would be to replace seniority-based pensions with contribution-based ones, a measure Berlusconi's government rejected.

Wednesday's naming of Elsa Fornero, a university professor and proponent of a contribution-based system, may signal Monti's embrace of such a reform.

With unemployment for 15 to 24-year-olds at about 30 percent, Giovannini said any pension reform should shift wealth to younger generations.

"We have a very educated youth that we keep sitting on the bench," Giovannini said. "The reduction of future retirees' incomes should benefit today's underpaid temporary hires."

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Catherine Evans)