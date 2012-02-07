ROME Italy recalled its ambassador to Syria for consultations on Tuesday, a day after Britain and the U.S. stepped up pressure on Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad to step down, a statement from the foreign ministry said.

On Monday Britain recalled its ambassador for consultations, and the U.S. closed its embassy in Damascus. Italy said its embassy would remain open to provide assistance to its citizens in the country.

Three days ago Russia and China caused outrage by vetoing a U.N. resolution that backed an Arab League call for Assad to leave power. The United Nations says 5,000 people have been killed in Assad's military crackdown on protests.

