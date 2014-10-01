Wall Street edges up on gains in tech, bank stocks
U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday as Oracle boosted the technology sector and bank shares gained after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time this year.
ROME Tax evasion in Italy costs the country around 91 billion euros ($114.75 billion) every year, equal to about six percent of national output, the economy ministry said on Wednesday.
Rampant tax evasion is considered one of the biggest problems of the euro zone's third largest economy, which is stuck in its third recession in six years and is struggling to control its public finances.
A 148-page document published on the economy ministry's website estimated that efforts to curb evasion had had some success in recent years, with an estimated reduction of 2.3 percent in 2007-2012 from 2001-2006.
In the document, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan pledged that the government would never use tax amnesties to plug holes in the budget.
This is a quick fix often used to garner revenues in the past but is considered counter-productive in the longer term because it deters citizens and firms from paying their taxes in the belief that another amnesty will be passed sooner or later.
The document showed that in 713,00 inspections conducted by the finance ministry last year into self-employed workers and companies of all sizes, 94.2 percent showed up some form of evasion.
(Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday as Oracle boosted the technology sector and bank shares gained after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time this year.
SINGAPORE The long cycle of falling interest rates in Asia could be over after the U.S. Federal Reserve's third rate rise in 15 months was followed quickly by monetary tightening in the world's second-biggest economy, China.
WASHINGTON It's not unusual for a newly minted White House to present what's known as a "skinny budget," a wish list of spending requests for Congress and some basic economic projections.