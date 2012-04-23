ROME Italian Deputy Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli on Monday ruled out the introduction of a wealth tax, or other new taxes, to raise additional revenue.

The government "does not have plans" for a wealth tax or other fiscal measures, Grilli said during testimony before the Chamber of Deputies parliamentary budget committee.

To stave off a full-blown default in the country's 1.9-trillion-euro debt, Prime Minister Mario Monti's government introduced an austerity package in December with 24 billion euros in new taxes for this year alone.

