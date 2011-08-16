MILAN Shares in Italian utilities sagged on Tuesday, after the government raised its so-called Robin Hood tax on the energy sector and extended its scope over the weekend, as part of a wider 45 billion euro ($65 billion) austerity plan.

The rate of the tax surcharge on energy companies will rise by 4 percentage points to 10.5 percent for three years starting from 2011, according to the last version of a decree passed on Friday after the market shut.

Shares in gas grid operator Snam Rete Gas (SRG.MI) and electricity grid operator Terna (TRN.MI) were suspended for high volatility at the open, before plunging 8 percent when trading resumed. At 4:48 a.m. EDT they were both down around 10 percent

Italy's biggest utility Enel (ENEI.MI) was down 4.5 percent.

UBS analysts said they expected the tax rise to cut 6 percent off Enel's earnings per share (EPS) and the extension to network companies, which were not covered by the tax before, to hurt Snam's and Terna's by 13 percent.

A Milan broker said his firm is cutting 2011-2013 EPS estimates by 13 percent and has worries over dividends.

"The decree expressly states that the regulator should monitor utilities in order for the extra tax not to be passed through to final customers," said Berenberg Bank analysts in a note to investors.

Snam had no immediate comment, while no one at Terna was available for comment.

Italy's cabinet adopted sweeping austerity measures to cut the fiscal deficit by 45.5 billion euros ($65.7 billion) and balance the budget in 2013, a year ahead of its previous schedule, after investors scared by its hefty public debt pushed borrowing costs to record highs.

The measures, which were passed by emergency decree on August 12, must now be approved by parliament within 60 days during which they will almost certainly be amended. Discussion begins in the Senate on August 22.

($1 = 0.692 Euros)

(Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)