The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement's Vito Crimi and Roberta Lombardi speak after meeting Italian President Giorgio Napolitano at Quirinale Palace in Rome March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement said on Friday that it would not give a confidence vote to any government led by other politicians or technocrats like outgoing Prime Minister Mario Monti.

"We repeat our determination not to give a confidence vote to political or pseudo-technocrat governments," Vito Crimi, head of the 5-Star Movement's senators, told reporters after meeting President Giorgio Napolitano.

Crimi said his movement would only support a government that it led. However he said the group would be ready to vote for individual measures that it supported, including a reform of the widely criticized electoral law.

