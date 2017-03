ROME Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi repeated on Monday that center-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani must go into coalition with his center-right group or Italy should hold a new vote after last month's deadlocked election.

Democratic Party leader Bersani, whose alliance won a majority in the lower house of parliament but not in the Senate, is in talks with parties this week to see if he can form a government. He has so far rejected the idea of going into coalition with the center-right group led by Berlusconi's People of Freedom party.

"Either the Democratic Party...does the reasonable thing and opens to a government with the People of Freedom...or the only thing to do is return to vote as soon as possible," Berlusconi said in an interview on his own Canale 5 television.

(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; editing by James Mackenzie)