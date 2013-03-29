Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi arrives to attend a news conference following a meeting with Italian President Giorgio Napolitano at Quirinale palace in Rome March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ROME Italy's center-left Democratic Party on Friday rebuffed former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's offer of a coalition deal to end political deadlock since an election last month.

"It is very difficult to think of a government supported by (Berlusconi's) PDL and the Democratic Party (PD). There are too many important issues in PDL policies that are light-years from those of the Democratic Party," said Luigi Zanda, PD leader in the Senate.

Zanda spoke after Berlusconi insisted a coalition with the center-left was the only way to end the crisis. President Giorgio Napolitano is holding consultations with the big parties after Bersani failed to find a way out of the deadlock.

(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; editing by Barry Moody)