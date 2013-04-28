ROME The gunman who shot two police officers and a passerby outside the Italian prime minister's office in Rome on Sunday told investigators he had acted out of anger with politicians, one of the prosecutors working on the case said.

"His intention was to strike politicians, deputy Rome prosecutor Pierfilippo Laviani told reporters after the shooting, which took place as the new government of Prime Minister Enrico Letta was being sworn in at the nearby presidential palace.

The shooter, identified by police as 49-year-old Luigi Preiti, an unemployed man from the southern region of Calabria, was arrested immediately.

