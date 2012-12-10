MILAN Italy will go ahead with debt auctions scheduled for this week despite a decision by Prime Minister Mario Monti to resign ahead of time, a source close to Italian treasury told Reuters on Monday.

"The debt auctions scheduled for this week are confirmed," the source said, quashing market rumors about a possible delay.

Italian political uncertainty after Monti's decision to quit pushed Italian borrowing costs higher on Monday and sent Italian shares tumbling.

Rome plans to sell 6.5 billion euros of one-year bills on Wednesday and it will offer three-year bonds on Thursday in the last sales to be settled in 2012.

The treasury is within reach of its funding requirements for this year but will still have to borrow 420 billion euros in 2013.

