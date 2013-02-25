ROME The centre-left coalition led by Pier Luigi Bersani was leading Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right bloc, according to polls for SkyTG 24 news television and state broadcaster RAI issued after voting closed in Italy's parliamentary election on Monday.

The Sky poll put the centre left on 34.5 percent in the lower house and 37 percent in the Senate, ahead of Berlusconi's coalition with the Northern League on 29 percent in the lower house and 31 percent in the Senate.

Beppe Grillo's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement was on 19 percent in the lower house and 16.5 percent in the Senate, while outgoing prime minister Mario Monti's centrist coalition was on 9.5 percent in the lower house and 9 percent in the Senate.

The poll showed the centre-left and Berlusconi's alliance neck and neck in the Senate race in the key region of Lombardy, with the centre-left ahead in the regions of Sicily and Campania and Berlusconi's bloc well ahead in Veneto.

