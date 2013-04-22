ROME Italian President Giorgio Napolitano, in a tough address to the country's squabbling political parties, said on Monday they must agree to form a government without delay.
In his inaugural address to parliament after an unprecedented presidential re-election, the 87-year-old head of state repeatedly attacked the parties for their endless conflict and failure to reach agreement since an election in February.
He told the parliamentarians only a broad coalition was possible in the current circumstances and they must swiftly form an administration capable of winning confidence votes in both houses of parliament.
