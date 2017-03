ROME Gunshots were fired in front of the Italian prime minister's office in Rome on Sunday as the new government of Enrico Letta was being sworn in at the president's palace around a kilometer away, RAI state television reported.

It said there were injuries and quoted a witness who said that she had heard at least eight shots fired.

(This story is corrected with day to Sunday from Saturday)

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; editing by Mark Heinrich)