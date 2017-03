ROME A man was arrested on Sunday after shooting and wounding two police officers outside the Italian prime minister's office in central Rome, police said.

One of the wounded law enforcers had been shot in the neck and was in a serious condition, a police official said.

The shootings took place as Prime Minister Enrico Letta's new cabinet was being sworn in at the president's palace around one kilometer away.

(Reporting by Roberto Landucci, writing by Gavin Jones)