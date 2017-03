ROME Italy's Northern League party said on Tuesday it would not be in any government led by former prime minister Giuliano Amato or a non-political figure like Mario Monti.

"We have no intention in participating in this government," Northern League leader Roberto Maroni said. The Northern League was an ally of Silvio Berlusconi's People of Liberty party during the February national election.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by James Mackenzie)