ROME A meeting between center-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani and his center-right rival Silvio Berlusconi on Tuesday to discuss how to break Italy's political deadlock went well but much more progress is needed, a center-left official said.

"It was a good meeting but it is just the beginning," Enrico Letta, deputy leader of Bersani's Democratic Party told reporters on his way to a news conference.

Bersani won a lower house majority in February elections but fell short of the Senate majority which would have allowed him to govern. He has so far refused Berlusconi's demands for a "grand coalition" between the rival forces.

