ROME Italian center-left politician Enrico Letta named a new coalition government on Saturday after reaching a deal with Silvio Berlusconi's center-right party ended the stalemate since February's deadlocked election.

The government will be sworn in on Sunday before a vote of confidence expected on Monday with support from Letta's Democratic Party, Berlusconi's People of Freedom (PDL) and the centrist bloc led by outgoing Prime Minister Mario Monti.

Following are some of the main ministers in Letta's cabinet:

DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER AND INTERIOR MINISTER: ANGELINO ALFANO

Berlusconi's 42-year-old protégé was picked as PDL party secretary in 2011. A former justice minister, Alfano was the PDL's candidate for prime minister in the February election and is considered totally loyal to Berlusconi.

ECONOMY MINISTER: FABRIZIO SACCOMANNI

Saccomanni, 70, is an economist and director general at the Bank of Italy, the central bank's number two position. He has spent his entire career at the bank and has no open political affiliations.

FOREIGN MINISTER: EMMA BONINO

The 65-year-old former European commissioner and European affairs minister under former center-left prime minister Romano Prodi will be Italy's first female foreign minister. Bonino is a member of the tiny Radical Party and failed to be re-elected as a member of parliament two months ago.

JUSTICE MINISTER: ANNA MARIA CANCELLIERI

Cancellieri, 69, was interior minister in Mario Monti's technocrat government. Before becoming minister, she was a career civil servant in the ministry and served as prefect, a senior interior ministry official, in several Italian cities.

LABOUR AND WELFARE MINISTER: ENRICO GIOVANNINI

Giovannini, 55, is an economist and president of ISTAT, Italy's statistics office. He will be responsible for sorting out the aftermath of a pension reform that left thousands of people who took early retirement without adequate pension cover.

DEFENCE MINISTER: MARIO MAURO

Mauro was head of the PDL delegation at the European Parliament until earlier this year when he joined Monti's Civic Choice party. The 51-year-old former academic became a top member of Monti's party ahead of the February vote.

(Reporting By Steve Scherer; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)