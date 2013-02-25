ROME Italy will need to return to the polls if early projections from the national election pointing to an inconclusive outcome are confirmed, a top official from the center-left Democratic Party (PD) said on Monday.

"The scenario from the projections we have seen so far suggest there will be no stable government and we would need to return to the polls," PD economics spokesman Stefano Fassina told national television channel RAI.

It was not realistic to imagine a broad coalition between the center-left and the center-right led by Silvio Berlusconi, he said.

According to most projections by several polling agencies the center-right leads in the Senate, including in several key regions, while telephone polls issued immediately after the vote put the center-left ahead in the Chamber of Deputies.

No projections based on the actual vote count have yet been issued for the Chamber.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones)