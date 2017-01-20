Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
SAO PAULO Itaú Unibanco Holdings SA (ITUB4.SA), Brazil's largest private sector lender, said on Friday it has reached an agreement to postpone to January 2022 the acquisition of shares of Colombia's CorpBanca.
Itaú's deal for CorpBanca would give the Brazilian bank the fifth post among the Andean country's largest retail banks. Initially Itaú Unibanco was to acquire CorpBanca shares on Jan. 29. No reason for the postponement was disclosed.
Itaú plans to buy Colombia's CorpBanca using its Chilean arm Itaú CorpBanca.
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr)
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
SAN FRANCISCO Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
ZURICH Novartis Chief Executive Joe Jimenez said prices for large acquisitions are looking expensive, pushing the company to instead seek smaller targets with early-stage drugs that the Swiss pharmaceutical group hopes will supplement its pipeline.