European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
LONDON Ithaca (IAE.TO) investor Artemis Investment Management said Delek's (DLEKG.TA) $524 million offer for the stake in the North Sea oil producer it does not already own was "disappointing", the second large investor to voice concern about the deal.
"Our first reaction is it's a lowball offer," Mark Niznik, co-manager of the Artemis UK Smaller Companies Fund, told Reuters. The fund holds about 5 percent of Ithaca.
He said the offer failed to capture the potential of Ithaca's Greater Stellar field which is set to come on stream in the coming weeks.
Shareholder Cavendish Asset Management said earlier on Monday it would reject the deal.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.