North Sea-focused oil and gas explorer Ithaca Energy Inc (IAE.L) (IAE.TO) on Monday said it has received a confidential offer to acquire all of its outstanding shares from an unnamed buyer.

Ithaca -- whose Toronto-listed shares gained 12 percent on Friday -- did not disclose any financial details of the proposal and said talks are at a preliminary stage.

The company, which has its registered office in Canada, said it was not subject to the UK City Code on Takeovers and Mergers. So the company's shareholders would not be afforded any protection under the takeover code, it said in a statement.

The company has offices in Calgary, Canada and Aberdeen, Scotland.

CIBC World Markets has been retained as the adviser to Ithaca.

The company's London-listed shares, which have gained 14 percent in the last three months, were trading up 20 percent at 170 pence at 1140 GMT.

The Toronto-listed shares of the company have gained about 11 percent in the last three months and closed at C$2.48 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

