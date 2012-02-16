Shares of Itron Inc (ITRI.O) jumped as much as 26 percent, a day after the power-meter maker's quarterly results beat analysts' estimates, boosted by increased electric and gas smart-metering projects in its international segment.

Shares of the company touched a six-month high of $48.80 in morning trade, making Itron the second highest percentage gainer on the Nasdaq.

For the fourth quarter, the company posted an adjusted profit of $1.19 a share on a revenue of $642.5 million. Analysts, on an average, expected earnings of 99 cents a share on a revenue of $582.14 million.

Itron's advanced electric meters allow households to monitor their usage more closely, while also sending data back to power providers -- saving energy and cutting costs.

Separately, the company said it would buy privately held smart-grids solutions provider SmartSynch for $100 million.

The acquisition gives Itron a 1.8 million-unit AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure) contract with the public utility Consumers Energy, Pacific Crest analyst Ben Schuman wrote in a note.

"The SmartSynch acquisition fills a technology gap in Itron's portfolio which we think it can leverage to win AMI projects in the U.S., as well as globally," Baird analyst Ben Kallo wrote in a note.

After the company's fourth-quarter results, as many as four brokerages raised their price targets on the stock.

Brokerage Price Rating

Baird Equity Research $53 Outperform

Wunderlich Securities $30 Sell

Think Equity LLC $47 Buy

Cannacord Gennuity C$58 Buy

Shares of the company were trading up 25 percent at $50.

(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)