Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
MEXICO CITY Mexico's Grupo Salinas said on Monday it continues to study the conditions imposed by the competition regulator to pass the sale of half of cell phone company Iusacell to broadcaster Televisa (TLVACPO.MX).
Earlier on Monday, Televisa said in a brief statement it accepted the conditions slapped by Mexico's federal competition commission to accept the tie up, but offered no further details.
Grupo Salinas spokesman Luis Nino de Rivera said on Monday some of the conditions were too hard to meet. The company has until mid-week to come up with its official response.
(Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.