A group led by Canadian property investor Ivanhoe Cambridge has clinched a deal to buy a Manhattan office tower for $2.25 billion from Blackstone Group LP, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the terms of the sale.

If finalized, the deal for the 1095 Avenue of the Americas building would be the second most expensive sale of an individual office building in the U.S., the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/11eMwF6)

Ivanhoe Cambridge, the real-estate arm of public pension fund Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec, is in the deal with Callahan Capital Partners, the report added.

Blackstone and Ivanhoe could not immediately be reached for comment.

