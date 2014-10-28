J. Alexander's Holdings Inc, a casual-dining chain operator backed by Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF.N), filed with U.S. regulators on Tuesday for an initial public offering of its common shares.

The company operates the J. Alexander's and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill chains across 14 states in the United States, offering contemporary American cuisine.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company listed Stephens Inc, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc and Stifel, Nicolaus & Co among underwriters to the IPO.

The IPO filing, which included a nominal fundraising target of about $75 million, did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The final size of the IPO could be different. The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees.

The company, whose competitors include Del Frisco's Grill, The Palm and Ruth's Chris Steak House, intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "JAXH".

J. Alexander's will join the list of casual dining chains, including El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (LOCO.O) and Zoe's Kitchen Inc (ZOES.N), that have listed this year.

Shares of El Pollo Loco and Zoe's Kitchen are trading above their IPO price.

Habit Restaurants Inc, a fast-food chain known for its burgers, has also filed for an IPO, earlier this month.

(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)