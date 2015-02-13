J.M. Smucker Co (SJM.N) said it expected its coffee business to get back on track later this year as bean prices stabilize and the company introduces smaller Folgers cans to win back customers it lost after raising prices.

Shares rose as much as 2 percent to an 18-month high of $114.54 in early trading.

The company expects a modest decrease in net sales in the fourth quarter ending April as demand for its coffee products is likely to stay low due to price increases in the United States.

Smucker, along with Kraft Foods Group Inc KRFT.O, raised prices last year after a drought in top coffee grower Brazil caused green coffee costs to soar.

Smucker raised prices on most of its U.S. packaged coffee in June, leading to a sharp drop in sales volumes as customers shifted to cheaper private-label brands. The company in November termed the price increases a "misstep".

Smucker raised prices on its K-Cup packs by 8 percent in January.

"With anticipated stabilization in green coffee costs and our current initiatives, we expect to get coffee back on track for next fiscal year," Chief Executive Richard Smucker, the great-grandson of the company's founder, said on a conference call on Friday.

Rains are expected to move into Brazil's coffee regions by the middle of next week, Reuters Weather Dashboard showed on Friday. The benchmark arabica futures KCc2 were down 27 percent from their three-year highs in October.

The company plans to introduce smaller cans of Folgers in the second quarter. It currently sells Folgers roast coffee in cans ranging from 10.3 to 38.4 ounces.

The company, which also makes Jif peanut butter and Smucker's jams, said U.S. coffee volume decreased 8 percent in the third quarter, driven by Folgers. Net sales fell 1 percent as price increases offset lower volume.

Smucker said it was also hurt by increased promotional spending on its K-Cup packs and Dunkin' Donuts packaged coffee.

Smucker said net income fell 3.5 percent to $160.9 million, or $1.58 per share, in the third quarter ended Jan. 31.

Excluding items, Smucker earned $1.54 per share.

Net sales fell 1.7 percent to $1.44 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.51 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Smucker's shares were down 2 percent at $110.07 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

(Additional reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)