Contract manufacturer Jabil Circuit Inc's (JBL.N) quarterly adjusted profit beat market estimates, helped by lower costs.

The company's shares were up 8 percent at $18.64 in after-market trade on Tuesday.

June-August net income was $114.3 million, or 52 cents a share, compared with $58.7 million, or 27 cents a year ago. The company posted core earnings of 62 cents a share.

Revenue for the company, which supplies to tech giants such as Cisco Systems (CSCO.O), Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.N), IBM Corp (IBM.N), Nokia Corp NOK1V.HE, and Research in Motion RIM.TO, rose to $4.28 billion from $3.86 billion last year.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 56 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $4.19 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Selling, general and administrative expenses fell to $152.2 million from $160.5 million last year.

The company, which competes with Flextronics International Ltd (FLEX.O) and Sanmina-SCI Corp (SANM.O), expects first-quarter core earnings of 62-70 cents a share, on revenue of $4.3-$4.5 billion. Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of 61 cents a share on revenue of $4.41 billion.

"Demand for our expertise in managing global supply chain networks remains robust, especially now as customers increasingly focus on growth in developing economies," Chief Executive Timothy Main said in a statement.

