Payment processor Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY.O) posted a quarterly profit that edged past market estimates helped by higher growth at its licensing and support and services divisions.
The Monett, Missouri-based company posted fourth-quarter earnings of $36.6 million, or 42 cents per share, compared with $30 million, or 35 cents per share, last year.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $249.3 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 40 cents per share on revenue of $249.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"In spite of recent economic news, we believe the spending environment for our customers is continuing to improve," Chief Executive Jack Prim said in a statement.
"We are cautiously optimistic that we will continue to see an improved economic environment over the next twelve months," he added.
The company's shares closed flat at $27.57 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
